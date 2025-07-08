Burnley transfer news: FC Augsburg in ‘advanced discussions’ over midfielder deal

Auxerre's French midfielder Han-Noah Massengo. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The latest Burnley FC transfer news ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

A Burnley midfielder could be heading for the exit door this summer, according to fresh reports.

According to reports, FC Augsburg are in ‘advanced discussions’ with Burnley for the transfer of Han-Noah Massengo. According to Get Football News France - via Foot Mercato - the move could be a permanent one, it follows a loan spell with Auxerre last season for the 24-year-old, who has made 11 Burnley appearances.

Get Football News report: “Augsburg are looking to swoop in and bring Massengo to the Bundesliga. The German club have begun negotiations with their Premier League counterparts and are looking to offer a five-year contract to the Frenchman.”

Meanwhile, Burnley FC have been credited with an interest in Le Havre’s Étienne Youté - with Celtic also reportedly tracking the 23-year-old defender. The centre-back has one year left on his current deal so could be available for a cut price fee.

Sport Witness report: “Celtic and Burnley are among the clubs in the mix to sign Le Havre’s Étienne Youté this summer.

“The centre-back has less than a year left on his contract and could leave the Ligue 1 side if there’s an offer of €5m. That’s according to L’Equipe, who state the 23-year-old is attracting interest from a few clubs, including Celtic and Burnley. L’Equipe explain last season was the most difficult one in Youté’s career, but that hasn’t put off interested parties.”

