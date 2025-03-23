There has been an injury update for a Burnley star.

Scott Parker has provided an update on centre-back Jordan Beyer as Burnley prepare for one final push in the race for promotion into the Premier League.

Clubs across the Championship are taking a pause during the final international break of the season - but there will be no let-up when the league action resumes next weekend. The Clarets are currently sat in third place in the table but are just two points adrift of leaders Leeds United and second placed Sheffield United as all three clubs aim to return to the top flight before the end of the campaign. Parker’s side will face a serious test of their promotion credentials when they host play-off contenders Bristol City next Saturday afternoon before their focus turns towards a visit to another top six contender Coventry City seven days later.

The Clarets boss has been unable to call upon the services of centre-back Jordan Beyer since he was named as successor to Vincent Kompany last summer as the former Borussia Monchengladbach defender continues his painstaking comeback from a serious knee injury he suffered in a Premier League clash with Aston Villa in December 2023.

Beyer gave some insight into his rehabilitation via his Instagram account earlier this season as he said: “2024 was a tough one. But ending it by stepping back onto the pitch reminded me why I’ve kept pushing. It’s been a long road and there’s still work to do, but I’m ready for 2025 #stillchasing.”

However, with a key phase of the push for promotion now lying immediately ahead of his side, Clarets boss Parker has revealed Beyer can now ‘see some light’ as his return nears and admitted the defender has endured ‘some real ups and downs’ on his long battle back to fitness.

He told The Express: “Jordan's been through it. To be fair, he's had a real tough time being out for some time and had some real ups and downs on that journey. Since we got to the bottom of it, he's had surgery. He's slowly just been increasing and things have been looking much brighter for him.

“He's in a much better space. We’ve seen a real positive demeanour about Jordan. He can see some light in it, so I'm pleased for him. Like I said, it's always tough when you're injured and you've been out for so long. It's not a nice place to be, but Jordan's doing well.”

