How Burnley's £196m squad compares to Leeds United, Sunderland and more Premier League rivals
The summer transfer window was one of the most hectic we have seen in a long time, and the promoted clubs were very much part of the shopping frenzy that occurred across the Premier League.
Champions Liverpool were the highest spenders and broke the record for most money spent in European football, including two signings at £100m+ in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak - those two signings eclipse the total squad value Scott Parker has at his disposal at Turf Moor. Spending in the English top-flight has become a bit of a circus, but how much is each team's squad actually worth?
Below is a ranking of each side's squad value from most valuable squad to least, with data courtesy of Transfermarkt.
