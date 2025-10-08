How Burnley's £196m squad compares to Leeds United, Sunderland and more Premier League rivals

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 8th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Burnley players thank the fans following the defeat to Aston Villa. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Burnley players thank the fans following the defeat to Aston Villa. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Burnley’s squad value is £196m, which might seem like a lot, but it pales in comparison compared to some of the leading Premier League sides.

The summer transfer window was one of the most hectic we have seen in a long time, and the promoted clubs were very much part of the shopping frenzy that occurred across the Premier League.

Champions Liverpool were the highest spenders and broke the record for most money spent in European football, including two signings at £100m+ in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak - those two signings eclipse the total squad value Scott Parker has at his disposal at Turf Moor. Spending in the English top-flight has become a bit of a circus, but how much is each team's squad actually worth?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Below is a ranking of each side's squad value from most valuable squad to least, with data courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Your next Burnley FC read: Jamie Carragher slams Burnley for one key moment during Aston Villa defeat

Related topics:BurnleyPremier League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice