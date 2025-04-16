Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has been nominated for a prestigious award.

Burnley boss Scott Parker has been nominated for the Championship’s Manager of the Year award.

With Burnley battling it out for automatic promotion back to the Premier League, Parker has been included on the four-man shortlist alongside Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris, Leeds United’s Daniel Farke and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder.

What has been said about Scott Parker’s Championship Manager of the Year nomination?

In an official statement, the EFL said: “Leeds United’s possession-based football under Farke has ensured the Yorkshire side remain in the mix for an automatic promotion spot. In the North East, Le Bris has taken Sunderland from a 16th place finish last season to being in the play-off spots to earn his place on the shortlist. Burnley’s rock-solid defence has been masterminded by Scott Parker, with the Clarets just one clean sheet away from the all-time record. Meanwhile, Wilder has got the Blades back firing after last season’s relegation as they battle for promotion at the first time of asking.”

Elsewhere, Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham has been recognised for his eye-catching campaign with a nomination in the Young Player of the Year category, alongside Shea Charles of Sheffield Wednesday and CJ Egan-Riley of Burnley.

All winners will be announced live at the EFL’s annual ceremony in London on Sunday April 27th, which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 8:30pm.