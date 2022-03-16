Burnley plot raid for ex-FC Twente full-back, Arsenal set to lose £26m signing

Burnley suffered a disappointing defeat last weekend, slumping to a 2-0 loss away to Brentford.

The result saw the Clarets end the weekend down in 19th place, but it's not all doom and gloom, as the side still have some games in hand over some their relegation rivals which could see them escape the drop.

After the international break, Burnley take on Manchester City, who have looked a little shaky of late, dropping points against both Crystal Palace and Spurs over their last five games.

Meanwhile, Burnely boss Sean Dyche has given his verdict on talk of bringing back five substitutes to Premier League football, and said: “For the big clubs who play lots of games, of course it’s useful.

“It gives them the ability to use players who are fresher and more ready, but of course it does favour the big clubs because if you are one of the superpowers they probably carry 20-plus international footballers, so they can use them more regularly.

“It will, in my opinion, help them over a season. For smaller clubs like ourselves, it’s detrimental slightly as if teams opposite us have 20-plus players who they can use, then it’s a positive for them and not so useful for us.

“As we’ve seen, we carry a small squad, we can’t afford the same quality as the big teams, and if you get injuries it becomes very difficult.”

