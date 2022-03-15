Burnley's postponed Premier League fixtures given new dates
Burnley’s postponed Premier League fixtures with Everton, Southampton and Wolves have all now been given new dates in April.
The Clarets will host Everton on Wednesday, April 6th (7-30pm), before taking on Southampton at Turf Moor on Thursday, April 21st (7-45pm) live on Sky Sports.
The rescheduled games have resulted in Burnley’s home fixture with Wolves — initially penned in on Saturday, April 23rd — moving to Sunday, April 24th (2pm).
December's postponed clash with Aston Villa is still to be rearranged and will be announced in due course.
April fixtures:
Saturday 2nd – Manchester City (H) 3pm;
Wednesday 6th – Everton (H) 7-30pm;
Sunday 10th – Norwich City (A) 2pm;
Saturday 16th – West Ham (A) 3pm;
Thursday 21st – Southampton (H) 7-45pm;
Sunday 24th – Wolves (H) 2pm;
Saturday 30th – Watford (A) 3pm.
Burnley will play seven times throughout the month, with four of those fixtures taking place at Turf Moor.