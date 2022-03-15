Burnley's postponed Premier League fixtures given new dates

The Clarets will host Everton on Wednesday, April 6th (7-30pm), before taking on Southampton at Turf Moor on Thursday, April 21st (7-45pm) live on Sky Sports.

The rescheduled games have resulted in Burnley’s home fixture with Wolves — initially penned in on Saturday, April 23rd — moving to Sunday, April 24th (2pm).

December's postponed clash with Aston Villa is still to be rearranged and will be announced in due course.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Richarlison of Everton is challenged by James Tarkowski of Burnley during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on September 13, 2021 in Liverpool, England.

April fixtures:

Saturday 2nd – Manchester City (H) 3pm;

Wednesday 6th – Everton (H) 7-30pm;

Sunday 10th – Norwich City (A) 2pm;

Saturday 16th – West Ham (A) 3pm;

Thursday 21st – Southampton (H) 7-45pm;

Sunday 24th – Wolves (H) 2pm;

Saturday 30th – Watford (A) 3pm.