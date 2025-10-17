Burnley boss Scott Parker. | George Wood/Getty Images.

The latest Burnley news as Leeds United visit Turf Moor in the Premier League this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides that each reached 100 Championship points last season to achieve automatic promotion come head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend.

Scott Parker will be hoping his Burnley side can close the gap on Leeds United, who have made a solid start to their return to the top flight. It is a big test of Parker’s management credentials in the Premier League. Can he beat the sides closest to them in ambitions this season? The positive thing is they have already beaten fellow newly promoted Sunderland at Turf Moor this season and will be hoping for more of the same against Daniel Farke’s Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is confirmed out for trip to Burnley?

The latest for the visitors this weekend is that they will still be without summer signing between the sticks, Lucas Perri, and Karl Darlow - who has shown some good form deputising for Perri - will continue as Farke’s shotstopper. But Perri is returning to fitness as the Leeds boss said: “Some mixed news. Lucas Perri was able to train the last two weeks with us, used the break to build up his fitness level. You see him growing more or less day to day, which is good news.”

Another key player who will definitely be missing for the Whites is attacker Wilfried Gnonto, who had to have minor surgery during the break.

“Willy won't be available for this game, his calf problems are sorted but he had to use the break for a minor hernia surgery,” Farke said. “Not a major thing but he'll be just back in team training next week. I'll expect to have him back perhaps for Friday evening.”

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan James and Noah Okafor could feature at Turf Moor

Those key players missing lay the gauntlet down to Parker to take the game to their opposition, but there have been some welcome boosts for the visitors with Dan James and Noah Okafor in contention to travel to Lancashire.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend, Farke said: “Very positive with Dan James, he's ahead of schedule so compliments to our medical staff and rehab coaches. He was involved in major parts of team training. Due to the fact we've had lots of load - Okafor is also struggling with some adductor problems - he could be in contention to be picked for the squad. I didn't expect this, he could be in contention for some minutes."

After a run of one win, one draw and five losses, Burnley are 18th in the table but a win on Saturday could see them drag themselves out of the relegation zone and find themselves just one point behind Leeds. The match takes place at Turf Moor this Saturday at 3pm.

Your next Burnley FC read: Gallery: New Turf Moor turnstiles in place for Burnley's game against Leeds