Burnley suffered their first defeat of the season on Friday evening as they faced fellow relegated side Watford.
Despite dominating possession, the Hornets were able to score through Tom Cleverley with their only shot of the game - claiming the victory at Vicarage Road.
After one win, one draw and one loss, the Clarets sit eleventh in the Championship as they prepare to host Hull City tomorrow evening.
The Tigers have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and have so far won twice and drawn once - most recently beating Norwich City.
Most Popular
-
1
Burnley target Boubacar Kamara pulls out of Metz squad for Ligue 2 clash
-
2
Manuel Benson will have to cope with being a marked man - Burnley boss Vincent Kompany
-
3
Burnley FC transfer news: Fee for Clarets’ target revealed, Sevilla retain interest in Blackburn Rovers ace
-
4
Burnley on brink of 12th summer signing - Stuttgart winger Darko Churlinov
-
5
Sean Dyche is the new favourite to take on managerial role at Burnley's Premier League rivals
Here are today’s rumours...
• HULL CITY CLOSING IN ON GREEK WINGER
Hull City have reportedly agreed a loan deal to sign Fenerbahce's Dimitrios Pelkas. The 28-year-old scored four goals in the Super Lig last season. (Football League World)
• BURTON ALBION MONITORING SHEFF UTD YOUNGSTER
Burton Albion are reportedly targeting Sheffield United teenager William Osula. The Danish forward scored twice in a friendly against the Brewers last month. (Alan Nixon)
• BURNLEY FEE FOR BUNDESLIGA WINGER REVEALED
Burnley are set to pay an initial €3.25m to Stuttgart for winger Darko Churlinov - rising to €5m with bonuses and add-ons. The 22-year-old provided six goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season while on loan at Schalke. (Inside Futbol)
• BLACKPOOL REVIVE INTEREST IN ATTACKER
Blackpool have reportedly re-entered the race to sign Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk following last season's loan spell at Bloomfield Road. The 24-year-old notched three assists in nine Championship outings for the Seasiders. (Alan Nixon)
• MAN UTD PROSPECT NEARS CHAMPIONSHIP LOAN MOVE
Ethan Laird is closing in on a loan move to QPR after a deal with Watford collapsed. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Swansea City and Bournemouth. (Manchester Evening News)
• SEVILLA RETAIN INTEREST IN BLACKBURN ACE
Sevilla are reportedly the club that have retained the longest-lasting and most serious interest in Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz. The likes of Brighton, Leeds United and West Ham have also previously been linked with the Chile international. (Football League World)
• MILLWALL EYE EVERTON TEENAGER
Millwall are reportedly considering a move for Everton youngster Tom Cannon. Derby County are also said to be interested in the 19-year-old forward. (Inside Futbol)
• ROTHERHAM UNITED TARGET NEWLY PROMOTED STRIKER
Rotherham United are said to be chasing Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys after missing out on Ashley Fletcher. The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in 29 League One appearances before joining the Latics last summer. (Alan Nixon)
• LIVERPOOL STARLET NEARING BLACKBURN SWITCH
Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is thought to be close to a loan move to Blackburn Rovers, despite the Reds' current injury crisis. The Dutchman made 65 appearances while on loan with Preston North End over the past two seasons. (The Sun)