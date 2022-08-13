Burnley on brink of 12th summer signing - Stuttgart winger Darko Churlinov

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An agreement is in place with the Bundesliga club for the 22-year-old North Macedonia international, believed to be in the region of £4.2m.

The player is thought to be keen on the move, and the pull of Kompany, adding to the Clarets’ wide options, having lost Aaron Lennon, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet this summer, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson building up his fitness.

Kompany has so far brought in Manuel Benson and Nathan Tella, on loan from Southampton, in that role.

Asked about the deal, Kompany smiled: “I haven't thought about it for 90 minutes.

"Next press conference I will maybe have an answer!”

That will come on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s home game with Hull City.

Churlinov, born and raised in Skopje, playing at local side FK Forca, and went through the youth systems of FK Rabotnički and FK Vardar before moving to Germany aged 14.

There he joined Hansa Rostock, before, in January 2020, moving to Stuttgart.

Last season, he was with Schalke 04 on loan, scoring three goals and claiming six assists in 24 appearances.