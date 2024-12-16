Burnley’s Dutch striker Zian Flemming reflected on his weekend wonder goal against Norwich City and another three points on the road for the Clarets.

The forward, currently on loan from Millwall, equalised for Burnley in Sunday’s win at Norwich City with a piledriving effort into the top corner, which manager Scott Parker dubbed a goal of the season contender.

But the 26-year-old was not getting carried away with his superb strike.

Speaking after the game at Carrow Road, he said: “It was a really tough game. First half we weren’t happy with how we performed.

“The manager made some tactical changes. Sometimes you can’t lay your finger on why things work. I felt good about the goal obviously. Browny tapped it short and I thought ‘why not?’

“I took the shot and I can’t remember seeing the ball. It gave energy to me, the rest of the team and the travelling fans.”

Flemming also reflected on the team’s comeback, something they’ve not had to do too many times this season due to the Clarets’ tight defence.

“We’d rather keep clean sheets, which we’ve had loads of, so we’re not used to going behind,” he said.

“So coming from behind is very important. You can’t bet on clean sheets all the time. It shows great character more than anything.

“We’ve got a busy December, everybody is thinking about seeing family and having Christmas dinner and we are preparing for the games, but it’s a great time of year to be a footballer. We’ve got some big fixtures coming up, as players we get excited by those kind of fixtures.