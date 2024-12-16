Burnley FC striker Zian Flemming reflects on wonder goal at Norwich City

By Dominic Collis
Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burnley’s Dutch striker Zian Flemming reflected on his weekend wonder goal against Norwich City and another three points on the road for the Clarets.

The forward, currently on loan from Millwall, equalised for Burnley in Sunday’s win at Norwich City with a piledriving effort into the top corner, which manager Scott Parker dubbed a goal of the season contender.

But the 26-year-old was not getting carried away with his superb strike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after the game at Carrow Road, he said: “It was a really tough game. First half we weren’t happy with how we performed.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates victory following the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City FC and Burnley FC at Carrow Road on December 15, 2024 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)placeholder image
NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates victory following the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City FC and Burnley FC at Carrow Road on December 15, 2024 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“The manager made some tactical changes. Sometimes you can’t lay your finger on why things work. I felt good about the goal obviously. Browny tapped it short and I thought ‘why not?’

“I took the shot and I can’t remember seeing the ball. It gave energy to me, the rest of the team and the travelling fans.”

placeholder image
Read More
Burnley FC manager Scott Parker praises players following ‘brilliant comeback’ w...

Flemming also reflected on the team’s comeback, something they’ve not had to do too many times this season due to the Clarets’ tight defence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’d rather keep clean sheets, which we’ve had loads of, so we’re not used to going behind,” he said.

“So coming from behind is very important. You can’t bet on clean sheets all the time. It shows great character more than anything.

“We’ve got a busy December, everybody is thinking about seeing family and having Christmas dinner and we are preparing for the games, but it’s a great time of year to be a footballer. We’ve got some big fixtures coming up, as players we get excited by those kind of fixtures.

Related topics:Scott ParkerNorwich CityMillwall
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice