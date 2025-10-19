Micah Richards praises key difference between Scott Parker and Vincent Kompany after Burnley 2-0 Leeds

By CJ Smith
Published 19th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
Micah Richards was full of praise of Scott Parker following Burnley's 2-0 win over Leeds United.

Micah Richards has praised Scott Parker for bringing Burnley back to ‘what they know’ following their 2-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Clarets picked up three vital points against their fellow newly-promoted side thanks to goals in either half from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna - the latter a particularly impressive strike from distance.

Saturday’s win takes Burnley out of the bottom three, leapfrogging Nottingham Forest after their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea that cost Ange Postecoglou his job.

Micah Richards praises Scott Parker’s back-to-basics Burnley approach

Scott Parker in discussion with Kyle Walker at half time during Saturday's win against Leeds. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Scott Parker in discussion with Kyle Walker at half time during Saturday's win against Leeds. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley have now taken seven points from eight games, with this their second win of the season and the first since week two, when they beat Sunderland 2-0.

However, Scott Parker’s side ran Manchester United and Liverpool extremely close, picked up a point against Forest, and even a 5-1 defeat to Manchester City was an undeserved scoreline in a competitive performance.

The signs are good that Burnley will fight hard to avoid relegation straight back to the Championship, and former Man City defender Richards has given Parker credit for making them a hard side to beat.

“I think the good thing is that when Burnley were under Vincent Kompany, they tried to play a style of play, and obviously it didn’t work for the team, it worked for Kompany, he’s gone to Bayern Munich,” Richards said on BBC Match of the Day, adding: “But now, they’ve got a defensive style, stuck to what they know, and it’s working for them.”

Alan Shearer praises Burnley’s ‘competitive’ home form

Richards’ comments came off the back of Alan Shearer stressing the importance of home form for the three newly-promoted sides this season.

The Clarets are in good shape at Turf Moor, losing just once in four Premier League matches on their own patch and picking up all seven of their points there - enough to see them sit ninth in the table on home form.

Burnley’s home Premier League results this season:

  • Burnley 2-0 Sunderland
  • Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
  • Burnley 1-1 Nottingham Forest
  • Burnley 2-0 Leeds United

“Their home form is going to be key, like it is for every promoted club. If you look at the bigger picture for Burnley, I think Scott Parker and his staff will be reasonably happy with the start that they’ve made in the Premier League,” said Shearer. “I think they’ve shown to people that they’re going to be competitive, particularly at home.”

Up next for Burnley is a vital trip to bottom-of-the-table Wolves, where they’ll look to pick up their first away result of the campaign. Then, it’s a polar opposite as they host league leaders Arsenal in the first of five straight fixtures against London sides: West Ham (away), Chelsea (home), Brentford (away), Crystal Palace (home).

