Burnley FC Women out to repeat 'euphoria' of historic Turf Moor debut against Liverpool Feds

Rebecca Sawiuk’s side host Liverpool Feds on Sunday (2pm kick-off) in only their second outing at Turf Moor.

The Clarets faced the same side last year and earned a dramatic 2-1 win in style, coming from behind to first level through hometown favourite Evie Priestley before winning it late on through Courtney Willis in front of a 3,000 strong crowd.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the eve of their return, Burnley Women’s head of football Lola Ogunbote says there’s a real buzz and excitement of being back in the town.

“We’re all really excited to play another game at Turf Moor,” she said.

“In terms of where we’re heading and the direction we’re going in, we want to be able to bring in fans to watch the women’s team.

“The players are excited and it will be the manager’s first time at Turf Moor. We want to get as many fans to come and watch and support the team. It’s a great occasion.”

The FA Women’s National League - Northern Premier Division - Burnley Women - 2 vs Liverpool Feds - 1 - 30/04/2023

She added: “[Last season] in terms of the football, you go 1-0 down and you score a late winner. It’s euphoric, you’ve got the fans, it’s the first time, you’ve got Evie Priestly – who is born and bred in Burnley – putting her name in the history books by becoming the first woman to score at Turf Moor. As a fairytale, we couldn’t have written it any better than that.

“Not intentionally, but we are playing Liverpool Feds again and I’m sure they’re going to want to right the wrongs of last year, so it will be a feisty fixture but I’m confident.

“The team have trained well. Despite last week’s result (losing to Stoke City), we’ve hit a good run of form and we really want to put a good show on for those that come out to watch us.”

The Clarets sit second in the National League North table, 10 points adrift of Newcastle United who have already confirmed their promotion.

Burnley Women's head of football Lola Ogunbote

It’s been a strong showing from Sawiuk’s side though, who have lost just three of their 20 games this season.

For those who are undecided about attending Sunday’s game, Ogunbote says you won’t regret snapping up a ticket.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity,” she said. “Not only to watch the women’s team play but also an opportunity for those who wouldn’t normally get the opportunity to experience being at the stadium to come and do that.

“It will have a different feel, there will probably be a lot more of the younger audience, more families, it will be a fun day for everybody.

“If you are undecided, get a ticket. They’re affordable, they’re online, so just come down and join us.”

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for juniors. These prices increase to £15 and £10 respectively on match day.

If you can’t make it, you can watch a special four-camera broadcast on the club’s TikTok channel @BurnleyOfficial.