Burnley FC Women face season-defining top-of-the-table clash against Newcastle United

The Clarets currently sit third in the Northern Premier Division of the Women’s National League, eight points adrift of the Magpies who currently lead the way.

But with two games in hand, Sunday’s fixture at Lancashire FA’s County Ground in Leyland presents Rebecca Sawiuk’s side with an invaluable chance to close the gap.

The Clarets have only lost one league game this season with a 2-1 defeat to second-placed Nottingham Forest last week.

They will now be out to bounce back in the best way possible in front of what is anticipated to be a bumper crowd, with plenty of Newcastle fans expected to make the trip down from the North East.

Midfielder and vice-captain Millie Ravening admits the occasion adds an “extra layer” to what is already a huge fixture.

“We’re all feeling good and gelling well,” she said.

“It’s a big game and we know they’re a good team, so we’ll need to try and play to our strengths and exploit their weaknesses.

“We’ll work hard, play as a team and score as many goals as we can, with the aim of getting three points.”

Burnley are only one of two sides to take points off Newcastle this season, having held the Magpies to a 0-0 draw at Kingston Park earlier this season.

Ravening added: “Being such a big game does add an extra layer of excitement. Newcastle are a strong team and everybody knows that – we’ll play like we always do, be relaxed, be calm and go in level headed.

“A win would mean a lot. Three points is obviously the best outcome from any game, and it would mean everything to the girls, especially being at home.”

The game kicks off at 2pm and Burnley season ticket holders can gain free entry. Other adult tickets are priced at £5 and concessions are £2. Tickets can be purchased at the stadium on the day.