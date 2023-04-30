News you can trust since 1877
Burnley FC: Vincent Kompany provides injury update- with one player set to be back in contention for the final game of the season

Vincent Kompany is hopeful Burnley will be able to welcome back one player from injury for their final game of the season.

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The Clarets take on Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 8, in what will be their first outing at home since securing the Championship title.

A number of players have been absent from Kompany’s side in recent weeks, but one could be set to return.

“It’s looking promising,” he said.

Vincent Kompany (Credit: Ian Cook/CameraSport)Vincent Kompany (Credit: Ian Cook/CameraSport)
Vincent Kompany (Credit: Ian Cook/CameraSport)
“I think for (Hjalmar) Ekdal and (Jordan) Beyer, it’s season done, but it’s nothing bad. It’s just we can’t force them back for that one game.

“Nathan Tella looks like he’ll be safe to maybe play and have an impact in the next game, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Kompany also discussed the use of Michael Obafemi, who joined the Clarets during the January transfer window.

“It’s always been our intention to ease him in,” he added.

“I think that’s where he’s at, at the moment. But what he’s always got is he’s a little bit in his own profile, a little bit of that Benson-esque type of thing where he doesn’t need that much time to have an impact.

“You can see the threat he’s got in those moments but in order to play 90 minutes at the intensity and the tempo we play at, he’s certainly on his way.

“I always feel at the moment there are some other guys that are a little bit further and so we’re not going to force anything because you run the risk of injuries then.”

