Burnley player ratings vs Bristol City as Manuel Benson produces another moment of brilliance

Manuel Benson was on hand with another wonder goal as Burnley took another step closer to the 100 point mark in the Championship table with a 2-1 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST- 2 min read

The winger opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, before Tommy Conway pulled the Robins level.

Moments after the equaliser, Jay Rodriguez put the Clarets back in front.

Andi Weimann thought he had pulled Nigel Pearson’s side level again, but the referee had already blown for a foul.

Manuel Benson scored another wonder goal in the Clarets' victory against Bristol (Credit: Ian Cook/CameraSport)Manuel Benson scored another wonder goal in the Clarets' victory against Bristol (Credit: Ian Cook/CameraSport)
Ultimately, Vincent Kompany’s men were able to hold on to the win.

Here is how they performed:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell- 6

The goalkeeper looked a little nervy with the ball at his feet, and did invite some pressure onto himself at times.

Connor Roberts- 7

Roberts produced another solid display, and forced Max O’Leary into a good save during the second half.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis- 6.5

As a whole, the defence did have a couple of shaky moments, and were well beaten on the counter for the Robins’ equaliser,

Ameen Al-Dakhil- 6.5

Al Dakhil was solid on the whole and controlled the game well when playing out from the back.

Ian Maatsen- 7.5

It was a vast improvement from Maatsen after a poor performance on Tuesday night.

Josh Cullen- 6.5

Cullen played his part in midfield and provided support to the defence.

Josh Brownhill- 7

Brownhill was effective with his efforts at both ends of the field.

Scott Twine- 7

The midfielder had a great moment in the first half to open the scoring.

He could’ve played in Vitinho on the left or attempted a shot himself, but ended up over hitting the pass.

In the second half, he played a key role in Rodriguez’s goal.

Manuel Benson- 9

WHAT A GOAL!

Benson was at it again, as he cut in from the right side before curling a superb shot into the top left corner.

Defenders know what he’s going to try, but they’re yet to figure out how to stop him.

Every time he picked up the ball on the wing, the travelling Clarets fans demanded he shot.

Vitinho- 7

Vitinho was more involved than he was on Tuesday night against Blackburn.

He found himself in space on a number of times down the left side, and tested Max O’Leary with a good effort in the first half.

After the break he should’ve done a lot better with an effort from close range- which he fired over the crossbar under pressure.

Lyle Foster- 6.5

Foster looked lively during his stint in the first half.

He pulled one shot wide and fired another straight at the keeper.

He was subbed off in the 40th minute due to a suspected head injury from earlier in the game.

Jay Rodriguez- 7.5

Rodriguez came on towards the end of the first half for Foster.

He was on hand to put Burnley back in front during the second half- just moments after Bristol had equalised.

Michael Obafemi- 6

The January signing came on in the second half but couldn’t really impact things significantly.

Charlie Taylor- 6

Came on with 10 minutes remaining to help see out the win.

Jack Cork- 6

Same as Taylor.

Ashley Barnes- N/A

Came on for the final few minutes.

