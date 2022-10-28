Speaking ahead of Burnley’s Championship home game against Reading, the Belgian gave updates on Scott Twine, Darko Churlinov and Ashley Westwood.

Attacking midfielder Twine has made just one appearance for the Clarets since signing for an undisclosed fee from Milton Keynes Dons.

His continued absence has been a frustration for Clarets fans keen to see the free-scoring midfielder in action.

Kompany could not however give any exact timeframe on his return, nor those of fellow midfielders Churlinov and Westwood. The North Macedonian winger Churlinov has played just three times since signing from German side Stuttgart, while the usual everpresent Westwood has not played so far this season.

He said: “Twine is steady on, he is making good progress. There is nothing worrying in that, it is just annoying.

"Darko and Westy are making very good progress. It’s never smooth when players are out but things are going in the right direction. My ideal dream would be for everyone to recover before the World Cup break.”

The manager must also make a late call on Josh Cullen’s fitness.

Indeed, Burnley face a hectic schedule of five games between Saturday and the crunch Blackburn Rovers tie on November 13th before the break for the World Cup.