Burnley FC: Kompany satisfied with Claret's second best defensive record in league and how he wants to create 'fortress' Turf Moor
Clarets manager Vincent Kompany revealed how satisfied he was with his team’s clean-sheet at home to Norwich City on Tuesday and how he hopes to make Turf Moor into a “fortress” this season.
The retired Manchester City and Belgium international defender, speaking ahead of Saturday’s home tie with Reading, said he was pleased that Burnley have the joint second best defensive record with just 15 goals conceded.
Kompany highlighted how defending and attacking was a collective effort, and how pleased he was that his relatively young and inexperienced defence was coping in adapting to the English game.
He said: “With the defensive side of the game, you can’t not concede unless you have a well organised team.
"Usually being well organised and having new players coming into a new league is not always compatible so that’s definitely a positive step forward for us.
"It (keeping clean sheets) allows us to have a tight victory, which you sometimes need, but it’s always a collective effort for us. It’s a very complete approach to the game.”
Burnley play their second of three consecutive home matches this Saturday and Kompany was asked how important it was to create a fortress-like atmosphere at Turf Moor this season.
"We really put that forward. It’s an angle for me as a coach I want to exploit. Every game at home we have to see as an advantage there for us and we have to believe that the fans are makinging it difficult for the opposing team and lifting us. We have that approach every game.”