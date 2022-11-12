The nets have been set up in the Barnfield Construction stand following the increase in the throwing of objects across the segregation lines.

Warnings have gone out that any supporter identified throwing object will be robustly dealt with by the club and Lancashire Police, with lengthy stadium bans and football banning orders issued.

Segregation nets between rival Burnley and Blackburn Rovers fans have been put in place at Turf Moor ahead of the hotly anticipated East Lancashire derby tomorrow.

The sale of alcohol pre-match will be limited to two drinks per transaction in this stand and no alcohol sales will be made in this stand once the game has kicked off, including during half-time.

Other increased safety and security measures put in place to reduce anti-social behaviour include enhanced search procedures at the turnstiles. Entry to the stadium will be refused to those who refuse to be searched.

Access to parts of Belvedere Road and Harry Potts Way will be restricted with Burnley supporters needing to use alternative pedestrian access routes.

From the town centre Burnley supporters should approach from Yorkshire Street and follow these routes depending on which stand they are in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Lord and Jimmy McIlroy stands please use the alternative route along Todmorden Road and Helena Street.

Barnfield Construction (home end) and North please use the route via Albert Street and Ridge Way.

Fans approaching from the east along Brunshaw Road should access all stands except the Bob Lord Stand via the car park entrance near the Clarets Store at the east end of the ground. The Bob Lord Stand can be accessed from the east side of Harry Potts Way.

Fans approaching from the north along Belvedere Road should access all stands via Ormerod Yard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away supporters travelling to Turf Moor by coach will have a pre-designated route into the secure coach parking area, adjacent to the visiting supporter turnstile entrance.

Away supporters coming to Turf Moor that aren’t travelling by coach will need to make their way to the top of Harry Potts Way (Wellington junction traffic lights) and will be asked to show their tickets before entering the stadium.