Burnley FC: The road to the Premier League - A Shots! TV mini-documentary chronicling an unforgettable season

The 2024/25 season is one that will live long in the memory for Burnley fans.

Scott Parker’s side sealed an instant return to the Premier League by winning automatic promotion from the Championship with 100 points to their name.

The Clarets shattered a number of records along the way, predominately defensively as they conceded just 16 goals in 46 games and kept a record-equalling 30 clean sheets.

Parker’s men remained unbeaten at home all season and lost just twice altogether, with their last defeat coming all the way back in November.

To chronicle such a remarkable season, the Burnley Express has linked up with Shots! TV to produce a mini-documentary on the Clarets’ promotion back to the top flight.

We spoke with Parker, midfielder Josh Cullen, chairman Alan Pace and a number of supporters to get their reflections on another unforgettable Championship campaign.

Burnley's players celebrate after beating Sheffield United to secure promotion to the Premier League (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Burnley FC Writer Matt Scrafton discusses the main talking points of the season, the highs and lows and some of the key games and moments. He also picks out his star players and previews what is about to come as the club quickly turn their attention to the Premier League.

The documentary features footage filmed throughout the season as well as pictures and video from the memorable promotion parade earlier this month.

Tens of thousands of Burnley fans lined the streets of the town centre to toast their promotion-winning heroes, who made their way to Turf Moor on an open-top bus.

While Burnley may have been pipped to the league title in the dying minutes of the league campaign, it’s still been an incredible season for the football club and the town – and one worthy of further attention.

Make sure to watch the documentary by clicking on the link below: