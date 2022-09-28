The centre back, who is on loan at Turf Moor from Manchester City, captained England U21s to a 3-1 victory over Germany at Bramall Lane.

Harwood-Bellis states wearing the armband doesn’t alter anything in his game.

He said: “I always come back from England camps on a buzz, because I really enjoy being around the lads and obviously leading the group.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis captained England U21s against Germany (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“I’m always confident, I don’t change when I’ve got the armband, I just do what I do, and I think that has got me to be the captain, so I won’t be changing anything.

“I strive to be a leader in the group, and the captaincy means a lot to me.

“I’m hungry anyway, so this doesn’t really add any, but it does give me confidence.

“I enjoy every minute playing for my country, I love it.

“I thought we did well against a tough team, in the first half we could’ve done better, but in the second we came out quick.”

During the second half of the U21s game in Sheffield, Harwood-Bellis came up against his Clarets teammate Jordan Beyer, who was subbed on for Germany in the 73rd minute.

“He’s a really good player, we’ve seen it in training when he first came,” he added.

“He showed his quality tonight, and we will be playing with each other quite a bit.