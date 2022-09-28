News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burnley FC: Taylor Harwood-Bellis discusses what captaining England U21s means to him

Burnley’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis says he enjoys taking on leadership responsibilities.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:00 pm

The centre back, who is on loan at Turf Moor from Manchester City, captained England U21s to a 3-1 victory over Germany at Bramall Lane.

Harwood-Bellis states wearing the armband doesn’t alter anything in his game.

He said: “I always come back from England camps on a buzz, because I really enjoy being around the lads and obviously leading the group.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis captained England U21s against Germany (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“I’m always confident, I don’t change when I’ve got the armband, I just do what I do, and I think that has got me to be the captain, so I won’t be changing anything.

“I strive to be a leader in the group, and the captaincy means a lot to me.

“I’m hungry anyway, so this doesn’t really add any, but it does give me confidence.

“I enjoy every minute playing for my country, I love it.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“I thought we did well against a tough team, in the first half we could’ve done better, but in the second we came out quick.”

Read More

Read More
Burnley FC: Taylor Harwood-Bellis captains England U21s in 3-1 victory over Germ...

During the second half of the U21s game in Sheffield, Harwood-Bellis came up against his Clarets teammate Jordan Beyer, who was subbed on for Germany in the 73rd minute.

“He’s a really good player, we’ve seen it in training when he first came,” he added.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“He showed his quality tonight, and we will be playing with each other quite a bit.

“We’ll go back to Burnley now and work our socks off heading into the next international break.”

GermanyTurf MoorManchester CityBramall Lane