Burnley FC: Taylor Harwood-Bellis discusses what captaining England U21s means to him
Burnley’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis says he enjoys taking on leadership responsibilities.
The centre back, who is on loan at Turf Moor from Manchester City, captained England U21s to a 3-1 victory over Germany at Bramall Lane.
Harwood-Bellis states wearing the armband doesn’t alter anything in his game.
He said: “I always come back from England camps on a buzz, because I really enjoy being around the lads and obviously leading the group.
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-Arsenal, Everton and England forward — now a team-mate of Nathan Tella at Southampton — is the inspiration for Burnley loan star
-
2
Jay Rodriguez praises Burnley assistant Craig Bellamy for the part he has played in the striker’s prolific start to the season
-
3
Sheffield United, Sunderland, Burnley and Preston stars named in Championship Team of the Season so far!
“I’m always confident, I don’t change when I’ve got the armband, I just do what I do, and I think that has got me to be the captain, so I won’t be changing anything.
“I strive to be a leader in the group, and the captaincy means a lot to me.
“I’m hungry anyway, so this doesn’t really add any, but it does give me confidence.
“I enjoy every minute playing for my country, I love it.
“I thought we did well against a tough team, in the first half we could’ve done better, but in the second we came out quick.”
Read More
During the second half of the U21s game in Sheffield, Harwood-Bellis came up against his Clarets teammate Jordan Beyer, who was subbed on for Germany in the 73rd minute.
“He’s a really good player, we’ve seen it in training when he first came,” he added.
“He showed his quality tonight, and we will be playing with each other quite a bit.
“We’ll go back to Burnley now and work our socks off heading into the next international break.”