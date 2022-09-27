The centre back, who is on loan at Turf Moor from Manchester City, enjoyed a solid 82 minutes, before being subbed off.

During the game he was comfortable playing out from the back to help start England’s attacks, and showed a good range of passing to switch the play, with 93% accuracy.

Due to the way the team was set up, he saw quite a lot of the ball, especially in the first half.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis captained England U21s in their game against Germany (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

As well as showing composure in possession, Harwood-Bellis also looked solid when doing the basics in defence.

He put in a couple of strong challenges to nullify the visitors.

An example of this, was a sliding challenge on Reda Khadra, just as the German attacker looked to have got past him.

He did well to get in front of his man a number of times to stop any potential danger, winning 4/5 of his ground duels.

Alongside his centre back partner Levi Colwill, who went off after 70 minutes, the pair maintained a strong line and had a good understanding on the whole.

In terms of his leadership role, he appeared to embrace the captaincy, seemingly having no issue with the role.

There were a couple of minor occasions in the game where he could’ve done better, with a couple of better clearances required to get the ball away from danger, but apart from that it was a strong performance.

Germany took the lead at Bramall Lane after 35 minutes.

Noah Katterbach received the ball in space down the left side, with Felix Nmecha on hand to head a good cross past James Trafford.

England didn’t trail for long, as Folarin Balogun picked up the ball with plenty of time in the Germany box.

The attacker composed himself, before striking past Noah Atubolu, via the post.

Two minutes after the restart, England took the lead, with Anthony Gordon putting the ball on a plate for Conor Gallagher to easily finish.

Cole Palmer rounded off the victory in the final minutes of play, to secure the victory.

Briefly coming up against Harwood-Bellis was his Clarets teammate Jordan Beyer, who came on for Germany in the 73rd minute.