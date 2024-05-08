Burnley FC strike 'multi-year' deal with Castore to replace Umbro as club's kit supplier
The deal will see the Manchester-based firm supply the club’s training and playing kits for the men’s, women’s and academy teams.
Castore already work with a number of top clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Wolves and Rangers, as well as the English cricket team.
“I’m thrilled to team up with Castore as our new official technical partner in a multi-year deal,” Burnley chairman Alan Pace said.
“As organisations we have similar values, the desire to push boundaries, a passion for innovation and a mission to make athletes better.
“Castore’s philosophy of ‘Better Never Stops’ is perfectly aligned with our vision as a forever forward-thinking football club.
“With an esteemed portfolio of world-class athletes and brands from across the world of sport, I look forward to together, developing a powerful partnership to build our brand globally and one that our fans can enjoy.”
Castore replaces Umbro, who have designed Burnley’s kits since 2019. Prior to that, the club worked in partnership with Puma between 2010 and 2019.
Castore’s chief sports marketing officer Sam Lucas added: “The partnership to become Burnley’s official technical partner marks our commitment to football and in particular the North West.
“We’re looking forward to working with the club and players to continue to drive innovation, and strive for excellence, both on and off the pitch.”
The company was founded in 2015 by brothers Thomas and Philip Beahon.
Tom had been a professional youth football player for Tranmere between the ages of 17 and 21, while Phil played semi-professional cricket for Cheshire and Lancashire.
