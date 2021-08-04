Burnley FC rename Cricket Field Stand at Turf Moor

General view inside the stadium as players of Burnley walk out prior to The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Burnley and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on February 09, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The historic stand – the oldest part of the ground built in 1969 as one of the first stands in English football to include changing rooms – will be renamed the Barnfield Construction Stand in a five-year deal.

Barnfield will have its Group branding, including Barnfield Developments & Barnfield Homes, incorporated within the stand and will also own one of the new super boxes in the revamped North Stand hospitality area.

The deal will supersede the company’s sponsorship of the club’s training ground at Gawthorpe Hall, which has been named the Barnfield Training Centre since its opening in 2017.

The club has worked with the North-West based firm on significant projects and has a long-standing relationship. Barnfield Construction has been the main contractor behind the multi-million-pound development which brought the Clarets’ training facilities up to Premier League class, as well as their recently developed north-east accessible stand.

Head of Business Partnerships Carl Sanderson said the club was delighted to be extending its partnership with Barnfield, as one of the leading developers of industrial, commercial, retail, leisure, hospitality and residential schemes since its formation in 1976.

He said: “Barnfield Construction has been part of the Clarets family for a while now and have contributed to the world-class improvements at the training ground and Turf Moor, so we’re delighted to be welcoming them as the new title-partner for our historic stand.

“The stand is part of Turf Moor’s history and we have had some brilliant naming partners of it in the past. We’re delighted to be adding another local, community brand we have a great relationship with to the stand’s long and proud history.”