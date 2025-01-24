Burnley FC launch new behind-the-scenes series covering current Championship campaign
Coming off the back of the Mission to Burnley documentaries, which aired on Sky Sports, the Clarets say they will offer an “even more intimate look” into the heart of the club, “almost in real time”.
The series, entitled ‘Burnley: Keeping the Faith’, will be produced by Ad Hoc Films, who also oversaw the Mission to Burnley series.
In a statement, the Clarets said: “Burnley: Keeping The Faith is set to captivate viewers with its raw storytelling and unprecedented access, bringing fans on the club’s journey throughout this season, featuring stories and characters from across the men’s, academy and women’s teams.
“Whether you’re a die-hard Burnley supporter, new to the club or are looking for the follow-up to the Mission to Burnley story, this next chapter promises to deliver emotional, inspiring and unmissable moments from one of football’s most passionate communities.”
The first episode, which is premiering on YouTube tonight at 6pm, goes behind the scenes in the build-up to the recent derby win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
The series will then be available to stream across the club’s channels and on Clarets+ with new episodes released fortnightly.
In the minute-long trailer for the first episode, head coach Scott Parker is seen delivering an impassioned speech inside the Ewood Park dressing room.
Chairman Alan Pace is then filmed discussing a transfer bid with Parker, which we can assume was Ashley Barnes given he’s showed in the following clip.
“We’ve got some surprises coming, we’re going to put in an offer. It’s pretty incredible,” Pace said.
Discussing the derby, meanwhile, Connor Roberts made his feelings clear, commenting: “Burnley and Blackburn, it is hatred. We don’t like them at all.”
Club captain Josh Brownhill added: “As much as you want to calm yourself down and just treat it like a normal game and play our stuff, deep inside you know that goes out of the window.
“There’s a weird energy and passion that comes over you, it’s like an out-of-body experience.
