Burnley FC launch new behind-the-scenes series covering current Championship campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley FC have announced a new mini-series that will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the current 2024/25 Championship season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming off the back of the Mission to Burnley documentaries, which aired on Sky Sports, the Clarets say they will offer an “even more intimate look” into the heart of the club, “almost in real time”.

The series, entitled ‘Burnley: Keeping the Faith’, will be produced by Ad Hoc Films, who also oversaw the Mission to Burnley series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the Clarets said: “Burnley: Keeping The Faith is set to captivate viewers with its raw storytelling and unprecedented access, bringing fans on the club’s journey throughout this season, featuring stories and characters from across the men’s, academy and women’s teams.

“Whether you’re a die-hard Burnley supporter, new to the club or are looking for the follow-up to the Mission to Burnley story, this next chapter promises to deliver emotional, inspiring and unmissable moments from one of football’s most passionate communities.”

The first episode, which is premiering on YouTube tonight at 6pm, goes behind the scenes in the build-up to the recent derby win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The series will then be available to stream across the club’s channels and on Clarets+ with new episodes released fortnightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burnley team celebrate their 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

In the minute-long trailer for the first episode, head coach Scott Parker is seen delivering an impassioned speech inside the Ewood Park dressing room.

Chairman Alan Pace is then filmed discussing a transfer bid with Parker, which we can assume was Ashley Barnes given he’s showed in the following clip.

“We’ve got some surprises coming, we’re going to put in an offer. It’s pretty incredible,” Pace said.

Discussing the derby, meanwhile, Connor Roberts made his feelings clear, commenting: “Burnley and Blackburn, it is hatred. We don’t like them at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club captain Josh Brownhill added: “As much as you want to calm yourself down and just treat it like a normal game and play our stuff, deep inside you know that goes out of the window.

“There’s a weird energy and passion that comes over you, it’s like an out-of-body experience.