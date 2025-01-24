Zian Flemming highlights one ‘slight disappointment’ from Burnley’s rout of Plymouth Argyle

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Zian Flemming admits there was one “slight disappointment” from Burnley’s emphatic rout of Plymouth Argyle – the fact they didn’t give their goal difference an even greater boost.
Scott Parker’s side thrashed the Championship’s bottom outfit 5-0 on Wednesday night, with all five goals coming during an ultra-dominant first-half.

Flemming grabbed two of them to continue his fine form in front of goal, Josh Laurent was also at the double while Josh Cullen notched his first of the season.

The Clarets appeared to take their foot off the gas a little in the second-half as they saw out the remainder of the game to extend their unbeaten run to 16 in league and cup.

While Parker’s side possess the EFL’s meanest defence by far, with only nine goals conceded so far this season, scoring goals at the other end has been a problem.

“We’ve been waiting for a performance like this for quite a while, because we know we have the quality. We always want to score more goals,” Flemming told Sky Sports.

“Most of the goals were good team goals and we got on the end of it, but all credit to the rest of the team. Not only the players who got the assists, but also the pass or the passes just before the assist. Everything was top quality.”

Flemming has now scored five goals in his last four games. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)Flemming has now scored five goals in his last four games. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)
With only five points separating the top four, Flemming knows Burnley’s goal difference (+27) - which is currently better than Sheffield United’s (+22) but worse than Leeds United’s (+34) - could well prove pivotal.

“It’s a horse race between four of us at the moment and sometimes you need these big wins because goal difference could play a part at the end of the season,” the 26-year-old added.

“That’s why we were very eager to keep going and keep going, but unfortunately we didn’t manage to do that in the second-half, so there is a slight disappointment on the night, which feels a bit weird to say. But it is important to get the goal difference up.”

