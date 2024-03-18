Burnley fans meet with club owner Alan Pace for a pint and photo at the Royal Dyche pub
Burnley FC owner Alan Pace popped into the Royal Dyche after he was invited by landlady Justine Bedford when she saw him outside the ground last week.
Justine said: “I was doing some filming with BBC Sport and saw Alan and he mentioned he might pop in and I said he would be welcome.
“He texted me on the day to ask if I was around and popped in around midday before it got too busy. Customers were so shocked to see him just there stood around the bar area.”
Alan spent an hour at the popular watering hole, chatting with customers and posing for photos with everyone. Justine added: “Alan is a really down to earth and genuine man. It’s great to see him out and interacting with our fan base, especially when times are hard as a Burnley fan right now.”