Burnley boss Vincent Kompany explains why he dropped James Trafford for Aro Muric against Brentford

Trafford was dropped for the first time this season, having previously been the only Burnley player to play in every minute of every league game.

Kompany has previously ignored calls from supporters to make the change, but he finally made the switch on Saturday during the 2-1 win against Brentford.

It proved to be a highly popular one with the Clarets faithful, who chanted “MURIC” during regular intervals during Saturday’s game.

The change paid off, with the Kosovan stopper making a real difference with his pinpoint long balls forward and the quickness of his distribution out from the back.

The 25-year-old also made some key stops, one in particular when he stood tall to deny Yoane Wissa one-on-one.

The only slight complaint is that he looked nervy during the nine minutes of stoppage time as the Bees threw the ball into the box again and again.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Arijanet Muric of Burnley celebrates with Maxime Esteve of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

But all in all, Muric performed well and looks likely to keep hold of the number one shirt for the game against Chelsea on the return from the international break.

“Aro was good, he was really good,” Kompany said.

“It’s one of the positions where I have the luxury of having two good players, so at any given time I can make a decision that I think is best for the team.