The striker, who is currently on loan with Besiktas, has recently been on World Cup duty with the Netherlands in Qatar, and came off the bench to score twice in their quarter-final tie against Argentina, which Louis van Gaal’s side ultimately lost on penalties.

Some Clarets supporters say they would be pleased to see him back at Turf Moor at some point in the future, after his short stint with the club last season.

One wrote: “Yes definitely. He showed potential for us but our style of play was all wrong for him. If Vincent Kompany thinks he can do a job now, bring him back.”

Wout Weghorst has recently been representing the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Another added: “I would have him back. We wanted an old fashioned centre forward (last year) but that isn’t his style. He is much better with the ball on the ground than in the air. He would fit well in the current team but the team’s pace could be a problem for him.”

Meanwhile, others would be against Weghorst returning to the club following the completion of his loan in Turkey.

One wrote: “No, he’d expect to walk straight into the first team. I think he would upset the dressing room. Two goals off the bench doesn’t make him a must take back.”

Wout Weghorst joined Burnley last January but left on loan during the summer (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Another added: “No way. He has no affinity with the club whatsoever. If it was (Maxwel) Cornet, I’d say yes, definitely, as he loved it here and probably wishes he’d stayed, but the owners needed the money.”

A third fan stated: “We are the top scorers in the league. We’ve done more than okay without him. Why would we want to take him back?”

A fourth also agreed: “He spat his dummy out when we were relegated. He thinks he is something he is not. Yes, he performed well for his national team, but where was that commitment and desire when he was at Burnley?”

Some supporters are unsure either way, and can see both sides of the argument.

One fan stated: “I’m in two minds. I love his passion but it’s channelling it into the right places.

"I understand why he left, he had an agreement with the management at Burnley that should we get relegated he would move due to Louis van Gaal and him wanting his World Cup call-up.

"I think anyone in his position would make the same decision. It would be different if he was one of our own, but he isn’t.

"I’d be open for a return and I think if it wasn’t for the World Cup he still would’ve been here. At least he made it clear why he was leaving.

"If anything that performance slightly put his value up and we should at least make our money back if he doesn’t return, but he would score goals in this team for sure.”

