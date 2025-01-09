Burnley duo shortlisted for monthly Championship awards following unbeaten end to 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley pair Scott Parker and Josh Brownhill have been shortlisted for a monthly award following the club’s good form in December.

The Clarets kept up the pressure at the top of the Championship table by claiming three wins and three draws from a busy month of games.

It saw Parker’s side end the year third in the table, but they’ve since moved up another place following their impressive start to 2025.

Parker has now been shortlisted by Sky Bet for the Championship’s manager of the month award after overseeing another unbeaten month.

The Clarets boss faces competition from Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick, Daniel Farke of Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday chief Danny Rohl.

Farke oversaw the most points last month with 16, Parker second with 12 while both Carrick and Rohl picked up 11 points each.

The nomination states: “Parker continues to develop cohesion within a team largely put together at the end of August.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, gives instructions to Josh Brownhill as they leave the pitch at half time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“An unbeaten month in which Burnley conceded just three goals also brought a hugely significant 2-0 win at promotion rivals Sheffield United.”

In the player of the month category, meanwhile, Brownhill is shortlisted following another run of impressive displays.

“Brownhill’s influence on Burnley’s promotion push cannot be overstated,” the nomination states. “Nor his ability to score crucial goals.

“As well as two assists, his three goals included the winner at Norwich and a stooping header at the far post for the opener at Sheffield United.”

Brownhill faces competition from former Claret Jimmy Dunne, now at QPR, as well as Portsmouth’s Callum Lang and Coventry City winger Ephron Mason-Clark.

All winners will be announced on Friday.