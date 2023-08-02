Burnley duo join Jude Bellingham & Ilkay Gundogan in '50 players to watch' list for 2023/24 season

Opta Analyst have compiled the list with the help of 50 data experts, with each writer tasked with picking a player they’re excited to watch in the upcoming season.

James Trafford and Zeki Amdouni, two up-and-coming players to make the move to Turf Moor this summer, are among those to be picked.

Trafford sealed a permanent move to East Lancashire from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year deal.

It came after the 20-year-old starred for England at the Under-21 European Championships, where he didn’t concede a single goal and saved a last-gasp penalty during the Three Lions’ final win against Spain.

As for Amdouni, the forward put pen to paper on a five-year contract after joining the Clarets from Swiss side Basel.

The 22-year-old, who has scored five times in his first five appearances for Switzerland, netted 19 goals for Basel last term.

Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham vies for the ball with Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (background) during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between England's Manchester City and Germany's Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on September 14, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

To give you some indication of the esteemed company Trafford and Amdouni find themselves in, new Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham also features in the list, as does new Barcelona recruit Ilkay Gundogan.

“On the eve of the 2023/24 season around Europe, it’s time to once again ask: who are we excited about watching this season?,” Opta Analyst said.

“As has become customary at this time of year, we’ve got together 50 of the finest brains in Opta’s ranks to select one player from across Europe that they think you should keep an eye on in the upcoming campaign.

“These aren’t the best 50 players in Europe, nor are they 50 you’ve never heard of. Although there are lots of young players in this list, the criteria for each writer was to pick someone they are excited about in 2023/24. As you’ll see, there is quite the mix of players.”

Manchester City’s Cole Palmer, who has been linked with a loan move to Burnley this summer, is also included, as is Brighton’s new goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who was also a target for Vincent Kompany.

Last season’s top 50 included the likes of Vinicius Junior, William Saliba and Bruno Guimares.