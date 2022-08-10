Burnley draw former boss Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury Town in Carabao Cup

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only a month ago, the Clarets won 3-1 at Montgomery Waters Meadow in their only public pre-season game, with goals from Samuel Bastien, Ne-Jai Tucker and Bobby Thomas.

The sides last met in the competition in 1966/67, the Clarets advancing in a second round replay 5-0 at Turf Moor after a 1-1 draw at Gay Meadow.

The draw took place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough, hosted by Mark Chapman, with former Owls’ striker Clinton Morrison and Sunderland hero Michael Gray selecting the ties.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on February 24, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13 Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions enter in Round Two alongside Burnley and Watford from the Sky Bet Championship.

The Carabao Cup remains regionalised, with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.