Burnley discover ticket allocation for Lancashire derby against Preston North End at Deepdale

Burnley have been handed a bumper ticket allocation for the Lancashire derby against Preston North End next month.

The Clarets make the short trip to Deepdale on Saturday, February 15, with the game kicking off at the earlier time of 12.30pm, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.

It’s now been revealed that Burnley fans have been handed 5,686 tickets for the large away end behind the goal.

The club has announced these tickets will go on sale at 10am on Monday, January 20 to priority members, which includes season ticket holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points.

Platinum members, however, can access the tickets on Friday, January 17.

Tickets will then go on general sale to all supporters on Friday, January 24.

An adult ticket costs £30, while it’s £25 for an over-65 and just £5 for under-11s. All ticket details can be found here.

Scott Parker's men make the short trip to Deepdale on Saturday, February 15 (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The two rivals played out a fiery 0-0 draw at Turf Moor back in October as the Clarets missed the opportunity to move to the top of the Championship table.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side currently sit 15th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone and 10 points adrift of the play-off spots.

PNE, who face Charlton Athletic in their rearranged FA Cup third round tie tonight, played out a 1-1 draw with Oxford United in their last outing.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they faced one another at Deepdale back in September 2022, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis scoring Burnley’s goal.