Burnley discover FA Cup fifth round opponents as Clarets handed ninth straight away draw

Published 10th Feb 2025, 19:24 BST
Burnley will face Lancashire rivals Preston North End in the last 16 of the FA Cup.
The Clarets will make the short trip to Deepdale at the start of March after beating Premier League Southampton 1-0 in the fourth round on Saturday.

It’s the ninth consecutive away draw Burnley have been handed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Scott Parker’s men will now make the trip down the M65 to Deepdale twice in the space of just two weeks, as they also face them in Championship action on Saturday, February 15.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side required penalties to beat League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday after being held to a goalless draw after extra-time.

The Lilywhites, who beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 in the third round, currently sit 15th in the Championship table, nine points ahead of the relegation zone but eight points adrift of the play-off spots.

Fifth round ties will take place over the weekend of March 1/2. Burnley were initially scheduled to face Cardiff City away from home in Championship action on that weekend, so that fixture will have to be rescheduled.

The cup game will now be sandwiched in between the two home games against Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town.

Burnley claimed £115,000 for defeating Reading in the third round before pocketing another £120,000 after overcoming Southampton. A further £225,000 is on offer to the winners of fifth round ties.

Despite not being utilised in the third and fourth round ties, VAR will be in use from the fifth round onwards.

