Burnley discover early 2025/26 Premier League odds as Sunderland complete line-up

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th May 2025, 18:44 BST
It will come as no surprise that Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland are the favourites for the drop after securing their promotion to the Premier League.

The line-up for the 2025/26 top flight campaign has now been finalised after the Black Cats came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1.

Having finished 14 points behind Chris Wilder’s side during the regular season, Sunderland’s victory at Wembley comes as something of a surprise.

According to the bookies, all three of the newly-promoted sides will need some good fortune on their side if they’re to avoid an instant relegation next season.

That’s because all six newly-promoted outfits have suffered that fate during the last two campaigns.

In the wake of today’s Championship play-off final, bookies BetFair have already published their odds for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Unsurprisingly, reigning champions Liverpool top the list ahead of previous winners Manchester City and this season’s second-placed side Arsenal.

Manchester United are fancied above Tottenham Hotspur despite being beat by Ange Postecoglou’s side in the Europa League final.

At the other end of the table, the likes of Brentford and Wolves are tipped to struggle alongside the three Championship newcomers.

See below for the odds in full:

Title odds: 15/8

1. Liverpool

Title odds: 15/8 Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales
Title odds: 9/4

2. Manchester City

Title odds: 9/4 Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales
Title odds: 5/2

3. Arsenal

Title odds: 5/2 Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Title odds: 12/1

4. Newcastle United

Title odds: 12/1 Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyLeeds UnitedSunderlandPremier LeagueChris WilderWembleyEuropa LeagueManchester UnitedSheffield United
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice