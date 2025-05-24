Burnley discover early 2025/26 Premier League odds as Sunderland complete line-up

The line-up for the 2025/26 top flight campaign has now been finalised after the Black Cats came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1.

Having finished 14 points behind Chris Wilder’s side during the regular season, Sunderland’s victory at Wembley comes as something of a surprise.

According to the bookies, all three of the newly-promoted sides will need some good fortune on their side if they’re to avoid an instant relegation next season.

That’s because all six newly-promoted outfits have suffered that fate during the last two campaigns.

In the wake of today’s Championship play-off final, bookies BetFair have already published their odds for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Unsurprisingly, reigning champions Liverpool top the list ahead of previous winners Manchester City and this season’s second-placed side Arsenal.

Manchester United are fancied above Tottenham Hotspur despite being beat by Ange Postecoglou’s side in the Europa League final.

At the other end of the table, the likes of Brentford and Wolves are tipped to struggle alongside the three Championship newcomers.