Burnley discover Carabao Cup last-16 opponents as Clarets drawn against familiar faces

Burnley have been handed a reunion with Sean Dyche in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets’ reward for their third round 4-0 victory of League Two side Salford City is a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton.

It comes after the Toffees overcame Aston Villa 3-1 away from home.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tie, due to be played the week commencing October 30, will see Burnley come face-to-face with their old boss for the first time since he left in 2022.

It will also see Vincent Kompany’s side face their former players James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Dwight McNeil.

The fixture will be sandwiched in between an away game at Bournemouth and a home clash against Crystal Palace.

Burnley sealed their place in the fourth round of the competition with a comprehensive win against Salford on Tuesday night.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Sander Berge, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Dara O’Shea and Wilson Odobert clinched an emphatic 4-0 win at the Peninsula Stadium.

Prior to that, Kompany’s men had overcome fellow top flight side Nottingham Forest 1-0 thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s late strike.

The Clarets are yet to claim their first victory of the season in the league, something they will be hoping to change when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side are in a good vein of form at the minute, however, having dumped Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup.