Burnley defender Matt Lowton joins Championship rivals on loan

Long-serving Burnley defender Matt Lowton has joined Huddersfield Town on a loan deal until the end of the season.

By Dan Black
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The right-back, who arrived at Turf Moor in the summer of 2015 from Aston Villa, has made over 200 appearances for the Clarets over seven seasons.

Lowton will spend the rest of the 2022/23 campaign in West Yorkshire but will be unavailable to face Vincent Kompany’s side in February.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley celebrates with teammate Matthew Lowton after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park on February 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)