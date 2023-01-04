Burnley defender Matt Lowton joins Championship rivals on loan
Long-serving Burnley defender Matt Lowton has joined Huddersfield Town on a loan deal until the end of the season.
By Dan Black
The right-back, who arrived at Turf Moor in the summer of 2015 from Aston Villa, has made over 200 appearances for the Clarets over seven seasons.
Lowton will spend the rest of the 2022/23 campaign in West Yorkshire but will be unavailable to face Vincent Kompany’s side in February.