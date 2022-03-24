Burnley defender Connor Roberts and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey a step closer to World Cup dream with Wales after Gareth Bale's brace seals play-off win over Austria

Burnley's Connor Roberts might just have downplayed his pre-match assessment of Wales's World Cup play-off against Austria in his nation's bustling capital city.

A capacity crowd at the Cardiff City Stadium made an absolute racket as the Red Dragons moved to within a game of FIFA's winter tournament in Qatar thanks to Gareth Bale's brace.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid forward, who had played just 77 minutes for the La Liga leaders since his last international appearance against Belarus in November, swept a stunning set-piece beyond goalkeeper Heinz Lindner to open the scoring in the 25th minute.

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 23: Connor Roberts of Wales in action during a Wales Training Session at Vale Resort on March 23, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.

The former Spurs favourite, who returned to the club on loan last season, and scored twice against the Clarets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 13 months ago, then doubled the lead when taking the ball off the toes of Ben Davies and firing a left-footed shot into the far corner.

The Neath-born defender, who left Swansea City for Spurs in 2014, turned the ball into his own net to set up a grandstand finish, but the hosts held their nerve to set up a final with either Scotland or Ukraine, who meet in June.

Roberts, who has now earned 35 caps for his country, had previously told the Burnley Express: "Wales have not qualified for a World Cup for quite some time [1958 in Sweden] so to do it and be a part of that would be incredible!

The English will never really understand how proud I get when I'm standing there singing the national anthem and then playing with the dragon on your chest. Playing for Wales is always the best thing ever!"