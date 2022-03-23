Burnley defender Connor Roberts eyeing an “incredible” piece of history with Wales ahead of World Cup play-off

The Red Dragons face Austria in a play-off at a sold-out Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, with the winners then due to face Scotland or Ukraine, whose tie has been postponed, for a place in Qatar.

Should they succeed, and join England in the pot for the draw in Doha on Friday, April 1st, it would be the first time the Welsh have qualified for the finals of the tournament since Sweden 1958, when Pelé's goal decided their quarter-final against Brazil.

That was the nation's first and last appearance in the latter stages of the FIFA competition. Roberts, who had to wait patiently to make his full Premier League debut for Burnley, said: "That was obviously playing on my mind.

"I really wanted to get in the Burnley team and play some football so I can go there in top fitness. Wales have not qualified for a World Cup for quite some time [1958 in Sweden] so to do it and be a part of that would be incredible!

"Going there, playing for Wales, is always the best thing ever. The English will never really understand how proud I get when I'm standing there singing the national anthem and then playing with the dragon on your chest."

The 26-year-old, who has now made 11 appearances for the Clarets in the Premier League, has 34 caps for his country, scoring three goals, including his late finish against Turkey in the European Championship finals at the Baku National Stadium in Azerbaijan.

The ex-Swansea City defender is confident his nation can extend their seven-game unbeaten run against the Austrians, who have won three of their last four competitive fixtures since losing out to the Scots in Vienna in September.

"It's incredible so I'm looking forward to it," said Roberts. "It's a big change going there from Burnley; different team-mates, different types of games, and hopefully we can get the win. It will be an occasion.