Burnley dealt mixed injury news for must-win Luton Town clash as three key players ruled out

Jordan Beyer and Charlie Taylor have been ruled out of Burnley’s must-win clash against Luton Town tonight – while Sander Berge is also a surprise absentee.

Beyer misses out for the second game running after being absent for last week’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham through injury.

Taylor, meanwhile, picked up a shoulder problem during the game against Spurs and hasn’t made it in time.

Sander Berge is back from suspension but still isn’t named in the squad, while Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi are also left out.

On a more positive note, Hjalmar Ekdal and Lyle Foster are ruled fit and both start.

The likes of CJ Egan-Riley, Jack Cork and Manuel Benson – who has been linked with a January move away from Turf Moor – feature among the substitutes, but Luca Koleosho remains a long-term absentee.

As for Luton, they’ve made two changes to the side that lost 3-2 to Chelsea in their last league outing.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, Brownhill, Cullen, JBG, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Muric, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Cork, Benson, Bruun Larsen, Tresor, Zaroury, Rodriguez

Luton: Kaminski, Osho, Bell, Lokonga, Mengi, Clark, Doughty, Townsend, Ogbene, Barkley, Adebayo

Subs: Krul, Potts, Berry, Chong, Burke, Mpanzu, Giles, Woodrow, Morris