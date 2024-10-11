Burnley dealt Lyle Foster injury scare after striker gets back to scoring form for South Africa
The 24-year-old has struggled for form for Burnley this season, scoring just once in nine appearances in the Championship.
He got back to scoring ways this evening though during South Africa’s resounding 5-0 thrashing of Congo in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
Foster was there to steer home into the back of the empty net from six yards out after a teammate had lobbed the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper.
The result puts Bafana Bafana in second place in their qualifying group, level on points with leaders Uganda after three games.
The game came at a cost for the Clarets though after Foster was withdrawn in the 66th minute following a nasty collision with the Congo goalkeeper as he chased a second goal.
Footage on social media shows Foster being loaded onto a stretcher with apparent damage to his left knee.
Scott Parker will naturally be concerned given Foster has been a regular starter under him for Burnley so far this season.
If he is missing for the game against Sheffield Wednesday following the end of the international break, Zian Flemming would be the natural replacement. Jay Rodriguez and Andreas Hountondji are two other options.
Hountondji was also in scoring form tonight as he netted his first ever international goal during Benin’s 3-0 win over Rwanda, which sees them remain second in their AFCON qualifying group on six points from three games.
