Burnley confirm deadline day signing of ex-Ipswich Town and West Brom loanee from top flight side

Burnley have completed the deadline day loan signing of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento.

The 22-year-old, who becomes the club’s first arrival of transfer deadline day, will spend the season with the Clarets.

He will be hoping to secure a second straight promotion from the Championship having helped Ipswich Town reach the Premier League last season.

“I’m really excited,” Sarmiento said of his move. “It was a big decision, as the next step was really important for me.

“I felt that the project Burnley are building at the moment suited me and I spoke with the manager and I just wanted to be a part of it.

“Once we had the conversations, it was a no-brainer for me to come here and come and achieve the objectives we have set.”

Born in Madrid to Ecuadorian parents, Sarmiento made the move to England with his family at seven years old and began his early football career in Charlton Athletic’s academy.

Sarmiento will spend the season with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FC

Following nearly 10 years with the Addicks, the forward joined Benfica’s academy in 2018 and during his time in Lisbon, Sarmiento represented England from Under-16 to Under-18 level.

The summer of 2021 saw Sarmiento return to England and sign for Brighton and two months after joining the Seagulls, he made his professional debut in an EFL Cup third round tie against Swansea City.

Sarmiento then committed his international future, after receiving his first Ecuador senior team call-up in October that year, where the winger made his debut in a 3-0 win over Bolivia.

A Premier League debut followed a month later against Leeds United at the Amex arena, before being rewarded with a new long-term contract in January 2022 and eventually winning Brighton’s Young Player of the Season award in his first season on the South coast.

After 12 appearances for the Albion in the 2022/23 campaign and appearing at the Qatar World Cup with Ecuador, Sarmiento joined Championship side West Bromwich Albion on loan last summer, before signing for Ipswich in January for the remainder of the campaign, scoring twice in 20 appearances.

So far it’s been a surprisingly quiet deadline day for the Clarets, with Sarmiento arriving and Luke McNally joining Bristol City.

Further ins and outs are expected before tonight’s 11pm deadline though.