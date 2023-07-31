Burnley chief Alan Pace fuels Nathan Tella speculation by sharing daughter’s ‘come home’ video

Ashlyn Pace-Ferguson has this morning posted a TikTok video which calls for last season’s 19-goal winger to be “freed” from his current club Southampton.

The video, accompanied by The Specials’ Free Nelson Mandela track, sees Ashlyn pin up a number of posters in and around the club’s Turf Moor stadium.

Tella is pictured on the poster alongside the words: “Missing! Last seen smiling – Burnley. Responds to ‘Nathan Tella baby’. Have you seen him?”

The video ends with the caption: “Come Home Tella” and has since been shared on Instagram by Clarets chairman and Ashley’s Dad Alan.

Tella was one of the stars of Burnley’s Championship-winning campaign during his season-long loan at Turf Moor last term.

He’s since returned to his parent club Southampton, featuring under new manager Russell Martin in pre-season – but speculation linking the 24-year-old with a permanent return to East Lancashire continues to circle.

HULL, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Nathan Tella of Burnley celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Hull City and Burnley at MKM Stadium on March 15, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tella isn’t the only Saints player being linked with a move away, with the likes of Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia also courting strong interest.

Martin, whose Southampton side begin their Championship campaign this coming Friday against Sheffield Wednesday, concedes it’s likely some of his players could start the season at St Mary’s only to seal moves elsewhere before the transfer deadline.

He told talkSPORT this morning: “I’m sure we will end up playing a few games with players that will probably end up going.

“I hope that’s not the case, but you have to be honest with the situation and we are really prepared for that and really ready for that. Hopefully, we can keep hold of a few that are attracting real interest.

“A few might have to go to help us get a few in that we also really want to help us. We just have to wait and see. I can’t control that, all I can control is coaching them.