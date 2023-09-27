News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Burnley Carabao Cup fourth round draw details as Man Utd, Ipswich Town & Middlesbrough reach last 16

Burnley sealed their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comprehensive win against Salford City last night.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
'Solid and disciplined': Vincent Kompany's takeaway from Burnley's comfortable c...

Goals from Sander Berge, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Dara O’Shea and Wilson Odobert clinched an emphatic 4-0 win at the Peninsula Stadium.

Vincent Kompany’s men will now be out to seal their place in the quarter finals, but first they must discover their last-16 opponents.

Most Popular

Here are all the key details ahead of the draw:

When does the draw take place?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The draw will be held tonight (Wednesday, September 27) following the conclusion of the televised third round clash between Newcastle United and Manchester United. The game kicks off at 8pm and the draw will commence immediately afterwards.

How can I watch?

SALFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: A detailed view of the Puma Orbita 1 match ball prior to kick-off ahead of the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Salford City and Leeds United at Peninsula Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)SALFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: A detailed view of the Puma Orbita 1 match ball prior to kick-off ahead of the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Salford City and Leeds United at Peninsula Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)
SALFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: A detailed view of the Puma Orbita 1 match ball prior to kick-off ahead of the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Salford City and Leeds United at Peninsula Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

The draw will be made live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football – the two channels broadcasting the Newcastle v Man City tie. The draw will also be streamed live on Sky Sports Football’s YouTube channel. Sky Sports’ Emma Saunders will host the draw alongside former Chelsea and Liverpool man Daniel Sturridge and recently retired England international, Izzy Christiansen.

Which teams have made it through?

League One side Exeter City caused the shock of the third round so far with a 1-0 win against Luton Town. Fourth tier outfit Mansfield Town also made it past Peterborough United on penalties. Manchester United, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Port Vale also added their names to the hat. Nine further third round ties are being played tonight.

What are the ball numbers for the draw?

The ball numbers are yet to be released by the English Football League (EFL).

When will fourth round ties take place?

The week commencing October 30. For Burnley, the game will be sandwiched in between an away trip to Bournemouth and a home game against Crystal Palace.

Related topics:BurnleyIpswich TownMiddlesbroughSander BergeNewcastle United