Burnley Carabao Cup fourth round draw details as Man Utd, Ipswich Town & Middlesbrough reach last 16

Burnley sealed their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comprehensive win against Salford City last night.

Vincent Kompany’s men will now be out to seal their place in the quarter finals, but first they must discover their last-16 opponents.

Here are all the key details ahead of the draw:

When does the draw take place?

The draw will be held tonight (Wednesday, September 27) following the conclusion of the televised third round clash between Newcastle United and Manchester United. The game kicks off at 8pm and the draw will commence immediately afterwards.

How can I watch?

The draw will be made live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football – the two channels broadcasting the Newcastle v Man City tie. The draw will also be streamed live on Sky Sports Football’s YouTube channel. Sky Sports’ Emma Saunders will host the draw alongside former Chelsea and Liverpool man Daniel Sturridge and recently retired England international, Izzy Christiansen.

Which teams have made it through?

League One side Exeter City caused the shock of the third round so far with a 1-0 win against Luton Town. Fourth tier outfit Mansfield Town also made it past Peterborough United on penalties. Manchester United, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Port Vale also added their names to the hat. Nine further third round ties are being played tonight.

What are the ball numbers for the draw?

The ball numbers are yet to be released by the English Football League (EFL).

When will fourth round ties take place?