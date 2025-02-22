Burnley break another record as Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes take a major hit

Sunderland’s defeat to Hull City means Burnley are now the only Championship side to boast an unbeaten record on home turf.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats suffered a surprise setback at the Stadium of Light this lunchtime, going down to a 1-0 defeat in a big blow to their automatic promotion hopes.

Regis Le Bris’ side now find themselves six points adrift of Burnley following the Clarets’ 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night - and a further eight points off second-placed Sheffield United, who play their game in hand against leaders Leeds United on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker’s side are now the only side in the second tier yet to taste defeat on home turf - winning nine of their 17 games at Turf Moor and drawing the other eight. They’ve also only conceded four goals during that time.

Records continue to tumble this season, mostly at the back where their remarkable defence continues to win headlines.

The Clarets have now kept 12 consecutive clean sheets in the Championship, which is just two off the English all-time record (14), which was kept by Manchester United in 2008/09.

Parker’s men have also kept 25 clean sheets for the season, which matches the current record - set by QPR in 2010/11, yet they still have 12 games to play to inevitably build on that run of shutouts.

It’s also 23 games unbeaten for the Clarets, albeit two of those games came in the FA Cup.