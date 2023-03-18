Burnley boss Vincent Kompany would take on Manchester City 10 times over if he could

The Etihad legend had just been hit for six by his former employers in the quarter-final, as Pep Guardiola's side booked their place at Wembley, but the two-time winner of the competition would experience it all again if he could.

The 36-year-old is still in the embryonic stages of his journey into management having taken charge of just 43 games in English football, which is why he's desperate to learn from any setbacks he suffers along the way.

Kompany, a former Belgium international, isn't one to shy away from a challenge, and he believes that learning from these moments, as both individuals and a collective, will help them right their wrongs in the future.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"If I could play this game 10 times in a row I would until you find a way," he said. "I don’t think we came here with expectations, although you don’t all of a sudden turn off the willingness to win, but these kind of games are often better than any other game you can play.

"What was the aggregate score of the PL Burnley team over the years? 34-1 playing exactly the opposite way so someone had to give it a go the other way! I do look at it as this is how you learn.

"I am a Championship coach of a Championship team and all of us, myself included, have such an exciting journey of getting better. For me these moments, I definitely save them in my mind and they usually help me."

Erling Haaland scored for the ninth time in three games as his hat-trick took the game away from the Championship leaders.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with teammate Phil Foden after scoring the team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Norwegian striker found the net twice in three first half minutes to break Burnley's resolve just after the half-hour mark.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund marksman, 22, then bagged his 42nd goal of the season just shy of the hour as the hosts started to run riot.

FIFA World Cup and Copa America winner Julian Alvarez stretched City's lead with a brace before substitute Cole Palmer rounded things off.

Kompany, on reflection, continued: "I have been many times in the other dressing room preparing for these type of games and I think the mindset of every player is to expect these type of games at home against Championship teams.

"The first 45 minutes, we want to do better on the goals we concede, but you have to give the bloke (Haaland) some credit. I didn’t go in at half time thinking we are out of the game. But very clearly you see why this team is a good team. I am interested in what Pep said to them at half time but in the second half we had no chance."

On Haaland, he added: "He is an exciting player because what everybody sees is his goals and he is already very, very good at that, his movement in the box and he has the athleticism and pace to be on the end of balls.

"He has a good feeling of where the ball is going to land in the box and he reacts like a poacher. But then he is also in the right place for his development, he is still very young and I can see him improve a lot still.