Burnley boss Vincent Kompany wants to make Turf Moor a tough place to visit for opposing teams

His first visit was a remarkable 6-1 win for Manchester City against Brian Laws’ Burnley in April 2010, as the Blues carved through the Clarets with embarrassing ease, going 3-0 up between the fourth and seventh minutes.

Kompany’s assistant Craig Bellamy made it 2-0 that day, with Kompany himself heading in the sixth just before the hour.

However, City’s next trip down the M66 in March 2015 was a different story as Manuel Pellegrini’s champions were beaten 1-0 by George Boyd’s daisy cutter, beating another future Claret Joe Hart’s left hand.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City speaks to Referee Andre Marriner during the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on March 14, 2015 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"Did I lose here?”, Kompany scratched his head when asked about his experiences as a player at Turf Moor, forgetting it was his clearing header from Kieran Trippier’s free kick that was thumped home by Boyd!

Then in February 2018, Kompany again started as the Clarets came back from conceding a goal to full back Danilo midway through the first half, to snatch a point through Johann Berg Gudmundsson, with Burnley en route to seventh place and Europe – the first time City in 26 games had failed to win in the Premier League after scoring first.

Kompany’s final appearance at the Turf as a player was in April 2019, with the Belgian due to leave the Etihad at the end of that season.

City scraped home that day with a Sergio Aguero goal that day that went over the line by 29 millimetres, to go back to the top of the table, as Pep Guardiola’s men went on to lift the title.

So Kompany is well aware how difficult life can be at Turf Moor, as he prepares for his first time in the home dugout as manager, with Luton Town the visitors on Saturday.

It has been a tough couple of years for season ticket holders, witnessing only nine wins from the last 38 home league games as Burnley struggled and eventually dropped out of the Premier League.

But Kompany, while employing a different brand of football, less abrasive than Sean Dyche, less in your face, intends to make life uncomfortable for any visitors with the tempo of his team.

He said, as his side look to build on the opening weekend’s 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town – the only away win in the Championship so far – "For me, the last thing I want it to be is pleasant for the away teams, that has to remain.

"There has to be an intensity to our game, however we look at it.

"And the other side of it...is the pitch in pristine condition? Yes.

"Is it a real, football stadium? Yes.