Burnley boss Vincent Kompany takes clear view of David Moyes' success at West Ham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley take on Moyes’ Hammers on Sunday when they make the trip to the London Stadium.

Despite sitting in seventh place, speculation continues to mount about Moyes’ long-term future with West Ham.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his success, which includes lifting the UEFA Conference League title, many fans have doubts over Moyes’ brand of football.

But his Burnley counterpart Kompany has nothing but admiration for the Scot, who has now been in the management game for over a quarter of a decade.

He said: “I think David Moyes has always done well. He’s won a European trophy, what more do you have to say?

“What could crown the job you’ve done at a place better than that? He’s won a European trophy for West Ham.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, acknowledges the fans alongside Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 25, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I remember playing against his teams when he had the big Everton side with [Marouane] Fellaini, [Tim] Cahill up front and what that team used to represent.

“Over the years he’s been able to field a couple of very good teams that have impacted the Premier League. One of those teams actually helped us [Manchester City] win the Premier League [when Everton held Manchester United to a 4-4 draw].

“I always remember they’ve been tough to play against.”

When asked if he’s surprised by the criticism Moyes gets, Kompany added: “In the football world? No, of course I’m not surprised. I wish for him to win another European trophy I guess, that will settle it.

“From my side, I can just speak about what I’ve seen him do over the years and at the end of the day for me, it’s a great manager to come up against and a great game for us to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing a little bit about him, I know how many hours he’s put in over the years. These guys have a lot to share, because to have that drive for so many years, sometimes it gets underestimated by people, the inner-strength and motivation you need to go and take on the competition.

“For me it’s easy to have the energy, I’ve just walked into the job and I feel like I could go on for another 30 years.