The experienced boss announced he was stepping down from his role at Selhurst Park at the start of the week following a poor run of form.

The 76-year-old had also been rushed to hospital after collapsing in training, but is now said to be recovering well at home.

Ahead of Burnley’s trip to South London, Kompany sent his best wishes to the former England boss.

“I’ve played against his teams obviously but to manage and share the touchline with people of his experience, it’s a privilege for me,” he said.

“I remember after the game at Turf Moor he was quite generous with his time. We had a good chat.

“These guys are full of experience in all sorts of situations and I felt privileged to share the touchline with people like him. I wish him well and happiness.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, and Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace, embrace prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Palace will instead be led by new manager Oliver Glasner, who will take charge of his first game on Saturday afternoon.

The Austrian enjoyed a successful spent with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, leading them to Europa League glory in 2022.

While taking on a team with a new boss might make preparation a little tricky, Kompany is aware of how Glasner’s sides normally tend to play.

“That side of it, nowadays you get the opportunity to thoroughly analyse teams so of course we’ve done that,” he said.

“He’s a coach with a lot of clarity in what he does. He sets up in a very clear way with a lot of intent in their game.

“It’s the Premier League though, so every week we play against great managers and people trying to bring something to the league. That’s the beauty of this league.”

Kompany added: “Preparation does change, because usually you have your own processes where you can watch the last five, six or seven games of the opponent and look for finer details of weaknesses and things within that to build a game plan with a fair amount of certainty about what you’re about to face.