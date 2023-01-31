Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said to be raiding former club Anderlecht for exciting young winger Enock Agyei

Reports from Belgium suggest that the 18-year-old winger, who is out of contract in the summer, will sign for the Clarets ahead of today’s 11pm deadline.

Vincent Kompany was linked with the teenager at the start of the season, following his appointment at Turf Moor, having worked with the youngster during his time at Lotto Park.

Agyei represented Belgium at Under 17 level, scoring three goals in five appearances, and playing all three games at last summer’s UEFA Under 17 Championship Finals in Israel.

RSCA Futures' Enock Agyei celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between Royal Excelsior Virton and RSCA Futures (U23), Saturday 28 January 2023 in Virton, on day 22 of the 2022-2023 'Challenger Pro League' 1B second division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Left-footed, but capable of playing on either flank, he has been with the Purple and Whites’ Under 21 side.

He signed professional with Anderlecht in 2020 with twin, Ebenezer.