Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said to be raiding former club Anderlecht for exciting young winger Enock Agyei
Burnley are said to be closing in on the signing of Anderlecht winger Enock Agyei.
Reports from Belgium suggest that the 18-year-old winger, who is out of contract in the summer, will sign for the Clarets ahead of today’s 11pm deadline.
Vincent Kompany was linked with the teenager at the start of the season, following his appointment at Turf Moor, having worked with the youngster during his time at Lotto Park.
Agyei represented Belgium at Under 17 level, scoring three goals in five appearances, and playing all three games at last summer’s UEFA Under 17 Championship Finals in Israel.
Left-footed, but capable of playing on either flank, he has been with the Purple and Whites’ Under 21 side.
He signed professional with Anderlecht in 2020 with twin, Ebenezer.
Journalist Kjell Doms said: “About #Agyei . It is indeed the intention that the winger would immediately leave for @BurnleyOfficial. In this way #RSCA catches another transfer fee and he will not walk outside at Neerpede for free this summer.”