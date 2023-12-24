Vincent Kompany revealed he congratulated Rebecca Welch on making history after the full-time whistle of Burnley’s win against Fulham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Welch became the first female to take charge of a top flight game on Saturday when the Clarets overcame Marco Silva’s side 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

The 40-year-old officiated the game well, letting play flow while not making any major errors. She also appeared to take the occasion in her stride, seen laughing and joking with the players during breaks in play.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welch handed out three yellow cards in total, two to Fulham players and one to Burnley’s Jordan Beyer for kicking the ball away after his side had conceded a free-kick.

Prior to the game, Kompany admitted it was a big “milestone” for Welch and one that other women should take inspiration from.

At the full-time whistle, the Burnley boss was then seen talking to the official.

“She was brilliant,” he said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Referee Rebecca Welch gestures during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Burnley FC at Craven Cottage on December 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

“I wanted to congratulate her because, beside of the performance, it’s a big moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re in the game it’s not about the referee, it’s about the players. Always. It’s not about the coach, it’s about the players.

“But after the game, it’s fair to say it’s a milestone moment and may there be more. The best thing is when people are just judged on merit, but you have to have a first and this it, so well done.

“I’m happy to have been a part of this moment, it’s big.”