Burnley boss Vincent Kompany reveals what he told Rebecca Welch after referee made Premier League history in Fulham game
Welch became the first female to take charge of a top flight game on Saturday when the Clarets overcame Marco Silva’s side 2-0 at Craven Cottage.
The 40-year-old officiated the game well, letting play flow while not making any major errors. She also appeared to take the occasion in her stride, seen laughing and joking with the players during breaks in play.
Welch handed out three yellow cards in total, two to Fulham players and one to Burnley’s Jordan Beyer for kicking the ball away after his side had conceded a free-kick.
Prior to the game, Kompany admitted it was a big “milestone” for Welch and one that other women should take inspiration from.
At the full-time whistle, the Burnley boss was then seen talking to the official.
“She was brilliant,” he said.
“I wanted to congratulate her because, beside of the performance, it’s a big moment.
“When you’re in the game it’s not about the referee, it’s about the players. Always. It’s not about the coach, it’s about the players.
“But after the game, it’s fair to say it’s a milestone moment and may there be more. The best thing is when people are just judged on merit, but you have to have a first and this it, so well done.
“I’m happy to have been a part of this moment, it’s big.”
Welch, who hails from Washington in Tyne and Wear, was also the first woman to referee matches in the Championship and FA Cup third round.